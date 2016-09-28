sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,05 Euro		-0,514
-0,80 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WAL-MART STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WAL-MART STORES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,68
64,32
28.09.
63,90
64,05
28.09.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WAL-MART STORES INC
WAL-MART STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WAL-MART STORES INC64,05-0,80 %