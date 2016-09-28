

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) is reportedly in talks to buy a small stake in Flipkart, which is one of the largest e-commerce startup in India.



According to reports, Walmart is looking to invest about $750 million to $1 billion in Flipkart, however, the final figure would be based on talks about the Indian company's overall valuation.



By acquiring a stake in Flipkart, Wal-Mart would be able to enter he Indian market, which is the third-largest economy in Asia. India has been one of the markets where the retail giant has not been able to put its stamp on.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX