+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | The Weir Group PLC | |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Morgan Stanley (Institutional | |the | Securities Group and Global Wealth | |notification obligation: (iii) | Management) | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 23.09.2016 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 27.09.2016 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| 6%* | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+--------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +---------+----------+-----------+------------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +-----------+---------+--------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+---------+----------+-----------+---------+--------+------+--------+ |GB0009465807|6,512,017|6,512,017 |6,407,994 |6,407,994| |2.96% | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+---------+----------+-----------+---------+--------+------+--------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+----------+-------------------+------------+----------------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |voting |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |rights that | | | | | |may be | | | | | |acquired if | | | | | |the | | | | | |instrument | | | | | |is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +-------------+----------+-------------------+------------+----------------------+ |Right of | N/A | N/A | 4,057,864 | 1.87% | |recall over | | | | | |securities | | | | | |lending | | | | | |agreements | | | | | +-------------+----------+-------------------+------------+----------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting rights | |financial |price |date |Conversion|voting |(xix, xx) | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |rights | | | | | |(xviii) |instrument | | | | | | |refers to | | | | | | | | | +------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+--------+--------------+ | | | | | |Nominal | Delta | +------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+--------+--------------+ |Call Option | | | | | | | |(Cash |1687.40 |10.11.2016| N/A | 54,773 | N/A | 0.03% | |Settled) | | | | | | | +------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+--------+--------------+ |Equity Swap | n/a |14.09.2017| N/A | 108,953 | N/A | 0.05% | +------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+--------+--------------+ |Equity Swap | n/a |28.11.2016| N/A | 3,643,158 | N/A | 1.68% | +------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+--------+--------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +----------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +----------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |14,272,742 |6.59% | +----------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Legal & Compliance Department, 25 | |Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM is a direct holder| |of 14,225,549 voting rights (6.57%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley| |Investments (UK) | | | |Morgan Stanley Investments (UK), 20 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14| |4AD, UNITED KINGDOM is an indirect holder of 14,225,549 voting rights (6.57%)| |and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley UK Group | | | |Morgan Stanley UK Group, 25 Cabot Square, LNCS/5, Canary Wharf, London, E14| |4QA, UNITED KINGDOM is an indirect holder of 14,225,549 voting rights (6.57%)| |and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Limited | | | |Morgan Stanley International Limited, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London,| |E14 4QA, UNITED KINGDOM is an indirect holder of 14,225,549 voting rights| |(6.57%) and is a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. | | | |Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc., c/o The Corporation Trust Company| |(DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware,| |19801, USA is an indirect holder of 14,225,549 voting rights (6.57%) and is a| |subsidiary of Morgan Stanley | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: |N/A | | | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease |N/A | |to hold: | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold |N/A | |voting rights: | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | |Of the total voting rights attached to shares in| |13. Additional information: |Section 8A, 6,407,994 (2.96%) of these are the| | |result of stock borrowing agreements | | | | | |Morgan Stanley's total holding in The Weir Group| | |PLC remains above the 6% threshold previously| | |disclosed, however, this notification is being| | |made on the basis that the holding in section| | |8(a) has crossed a relevant threshold in its own| | |right at the component level. | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: |Craig Horsley | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:|+44 141 245-7736 | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



