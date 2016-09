SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher early in the session, shares of eBay (EBAY) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive. eBay is currently up by 1.9 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The early jump by eBay came after Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the e-commerce giant to Buy from Hold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX