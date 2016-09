LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom continued to rebound in September from the surprising referendum a few months earlier for the country to exit the European Union, according to GfK.



The statistical agency's sentiment index showed a score of -1 for the month - remaining negative for the seventh consecutive month.



But that beat forecasts for -5 and was up sharply from -7 in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX