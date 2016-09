BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China moved barely to expansion territory in September, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.



That's up from stagnation at 50.0 in August, and it moves above that boom-or-bust line into expansion.



Individually, there was growth in new work purchasing activity, although employment continued to contract.



Inflationary pressures started to show signs of picking up.



