

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutanix, the next-generation enterprise cloud platform company, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14.87 million shares of Class A common stock at $16.00 per share, higher than the expected range.



Nutanix had initially predicted shares would sell in a range from $11 to $13, then increased that range to $13 to $15.



The San Jose, California based company shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on September 30, 2016 under the symbol 'NTNX.'



Nutanix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.23 million additional shares of Class A common stock from Nutanix at the initial public offering price.



Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated; Needham & Company LLC; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.; Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.; Piper Jaffray & Co.; Raymond James; Stifel; and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX