

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Friday, tracking the negative cues overnight from Wall Street as rising worries about the financial health of German lender Deutsche Bank dented investor sentiment.



Bloomberg reported Thursday that several hedge funds have withdrawn excess cash and positions held at Deutsche Bank. Europe's largest investment bank has been under pressure after the U.S. Justice Department asked it to pay a $14 billion fine to settle civil claims related to its residential mortgage-backed securities.



The Australian market is declining. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 36.40 points or 0.67 percent to 5,434.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 34.90 points or 0.63 percent to 5,523.30.



The big four banks - ANZ Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia - are lower in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent, as worries about Deutsche Bank weighed on the financial sector.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding 0.2 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.7 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search is rising almost 3 percent, while Santos is down more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.2 percent despite higher crude oil prices overnight.



Woolworths said it is exploring a sale of its petrol business and is in talks with several interested parties. Shares of the supermarket giant are down 0.4 percent.



Nine Entertainment has sold its 9.99 percent stake in radio and regional television broadcaster Southern Cross Media, making a profit of A$30 million on the sale. Shares of the company are rising almost 3 percent.



In economic news, Australia will provide August figures for private sector credit and new home sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday after news that hedge funds have concerns about Deutsche Bank. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7635, down from US$0.7664 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is notably lower amid mounting worries about the financial health of German lender Deutsche Bank. In addition, a stronger yen dragged down exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 254.10 points or 1.52 percent to 16,439.61, off a low of 16,407.78 earlier.



The major exporters are lower. Panasonic is declining more than 3 percent, Sony is down 2 percent, Toshiba is declining more than 2 percent and Canon is losing more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down more than 2 percent and Honda is losing almost 3 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by 0.3 percent and SoftBank is declining 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is adding 0.3 percent, while JX Holdings is down 0.5 percent despite higher crude oil prices. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent.



Among the other major losers, Fujikura and Kansai Electric Power are down more than 4 percent each, while Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings is lower by 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan advanced 1.56 percent on month in August. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in July.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 4.6 percent on year in August, coming in at 276,338 yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 0.5 percent fall in July.



The Ministry also said that the jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in August. That was above forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the 101 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are in negative territory. Meanwhile, Shanghai and Indonesia are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed notably lower Thursday partly due to a steep drop by the shares of Deutsche Bank after Bloomberg reported that several hedge funds have withdrawn excess cash and positions held at the lender.



The Dow tumbled 195.79 points or 1.1 percent to 18,143.45, the Nasdaq slid 49.39 points or 0.9 percent to 5,259.15 and the S&P 500 fell 20.24 points or 0.9 percent to 2,151.13.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures advanced Thursday after OPEC agreed to scale back production. November WTI crude rose 78 cents, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $47.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



