Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock is a consistent outperformer. AVGO stock's financial results over the past several quarters has surpassed the expectations of Wall Street analysts.In its third-quarter fiscal 2016, Broadcom stock reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, up from $2.24 per share in the same period a year ago. It was also higher than the $2.76 per share expected by analysts.The company's revenue was $3.8 billion, an increase of 117% from $1.75 billion in the third quarter of 2015. Analysts expected Broadcom to achieve $3.76.

