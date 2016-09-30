

Downing ONE VCT plc Transaction in own shares 30 September 2016



Downing ONE VCT plc announces that, on 30 September 2016, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 1p each 416,488 87.5p 0.42%



