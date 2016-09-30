

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado remains in Donald Trump's crosshairs, with the Republican presidential nominee describing the beauty pageant winner as 'disgusting.'



Trump has been critical of Machado for gaining weight after her Miss Universe victory and stepped up his attacks on Twitter early Friday.



In a series of tweets, Trump claims Democratic rival Hillary Clinton was 'duped and used' by Machado and raised questions about her past.



'Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?'



While Machado posed nude for the Mexican version of Playboy, media outlets have found no evidence that she appeared in a 'sex tape.'



Trump surrogates have also repeatedly brought up an attempted murder investigation involving Machado, although she was never charged.



Machado has been a major target for the Trump campaign since Clinton referenced her during the first presidential debate in comments attacking Trump over his derogatory remarks about women.



Clinton noted that Trump allegedly referred to Machado as 'Miss Piggy' due to her weight as well as 'Miss Housekeeping' because she is Latina.



Following the debate, the Clinton campaign released a video featuring Machado in which she claims her experience with Trump led to long-term eating disorders.



Clinton also took to social media to respond to Trump's early morning tweetstorm, calling the billionaire-turned-politician 'unhinged.'



'What kind of man stays up all night to smear a woman with lies and conspiracy theories?' Clinton said on Twitter. 'When something gets under Donald's thin skin, he lashes out and can't let go. This is dangerous for a president.'



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX