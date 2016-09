WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Computer hardware stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Friday, driving the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index up by 2.3 percent. The gain has lifted the index to its best intraday level in over a year.



Printer maker Lexmark (LXK) is leading the hardware sector higher after U.S. regulators cleared its proposed buyout by an Asia-based consortium.



