

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday as the precious metal lost some of its safe haven appeal.



Reports of a modest settlement between Deutsche Bank and U.S. regulators soothed fears about the European banking sector, while new polls showed Hillary Clinton with a bounce after Donald Trump's disastrous debate performance.



Traders also assessed some mixed U.S. economic data.



Dec. gold settled at $1,317.10/oz, down $8.90, or 0.7%, for the session



Gold was down 0.3% for the quarter, as the Federal Reserve offered little insight about when they intend to raise interest rates.



U.S. personal income edged up by 0.2 percent in August after climbing by 0.4 percent in July. The modest increase in income matched economist estimates.



