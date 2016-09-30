

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Congressman Joe Heck, R-Nev., has pulled out to a slim lead in the Nevada senate race, according to the results of a new Suffolk University poll.



Thirty-eight percent of likely Nevada voters support Heck, while 35 percent favor Democratic former state attorney general Catherine Cortez Masto. The three-point gap is within the poll's margin of error.



A significant 18 percent of voters remain undecided, 4 percent said 'none of these candidates' and several other candidates receive a collective 2 percent.



The slim lead for Heck compares to a previous Suffolk poll conducted in August showing the two candidates tied at 37 percent.



The outcome of the race to succeed retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., could play a key role in Democrats' efforts to retake the Senate.



Looking at the presidential race, the poll showed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with a 44 percent to 38 percent lead over Republican rival Donald Trump.



Clinton has expanded her lead from the slim two-point advantage seen in August, with the former Secretary of State seeming to benefit from a strong debate performance.



Among those who watched the debate, 57 percent said Clinton won, while 23 percent said Trump was the winner and 12 percent called it a draw.



The Suffolk poll of 500 likely Nevada voters was conducted September 27th through 29th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX