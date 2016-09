WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil service stocks are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Friday, adding to the strong gains posted in the two previous sessions.



The Philadelphia Oil Service Index has surged up by 2.2 percent on the day, reaching its best intraday level in over a month.



The continued strength among oil service stocks comes amid an increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for November delivery climbing $0.28 to $48.11 a barrel.



