

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Will they or or won't they raise interest rates?



That's the question everyone is asking about the Federal Reserve, which offered yet another murky assessment of its outlook for monetary policy in September.



The economy has been fairly sound, going by recent data points. Inflation is running below the central bank's 2 percent longer-term objective and inflation expectations are little changed.



The Fed's favorite inflation gauge, namely the annual rate of the core price consumption expenditure index has been below the 2 percent Fed target, with the metric steady at 1.6 percent for each of the past 5 months.



The Fed's dilemma is whether to raise rates or risk inflationary pressures. As we wait for the answers, let us take a sneak-peak into the unfolding week's economic calendar.



CLICK HERE for a PREVIEW OF NEXT WEEK'S ECONOMIC DATA



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX