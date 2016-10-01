

Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Reports Positive Results From A Phase 3 Study of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) has reported positive results from a clinical phase 3 study examining guselkumab, a fully human antibody intended to target IL-23 identified from MorphoSys's HuCAL antibody library, in 837 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis ('VOYAGE 1' study).



Janssen stated in a press release issued today that 'new phase 3 data show significant efficacy versus placebo and superiority of guselkumab versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis' and that guselkumab 'demonstrates significant efficacy compared with tumor necrosis factor blocker Humira® across all major study endpoints through 48 weeks of treatment'. According to Janssen, the two co-primary endpoints of the study were met: Primary endpoints included improving signs and symptoms of psoriasis, while delivering clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0 or 1 and PASI 90) at week 16, in patients receiving guselkumab compared to placebo. In addition, according to Janssen, all major secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance in comparisons of guselkumab versus Humira®.



Janssen presented the data from the 'VOYAGE 1' study today in a late breaking session at the 25th congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) in Vienna, Austria. The randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-comparator-controlled study evaluated guselkumab, in comparison to placebo and active comparator adalimumab (Humira®), in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



