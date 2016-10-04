HAVELSAN Completes Acquisition of Quantum3D

International Defense and IT Solutions Provider Secures its Presence as a Global Player with the Addition of U.S.-based Simulation Technology Developer

MILPITAS, California, Oct 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum3D, Inc., a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, together with HAVELSAN, a prominent global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey, today announced that HAVELSAN has secured all necessary U.S. Government approvals and completed the process of acquiring the flight simulation business assets of Quantum3D. HAVELSAN's U.S.-based subsidiary will retain the intellectual property and product lines of Quantum3D, and will continue to have offices in Milpitas, CA and Orlando, FL.

The acquisition will result in a new U.S.-based structure including two separate sister companies: Quantum3D, Inc., and Quantum3D Government Systems. Quantum3D will be a product-focused company developing off-the-shelf commercial products for sale in training markets worldwide. Existing Quantum3D products, including the award-winning MANTIS® software for real-time visual simulation, Independence® IDX Series Image Generators, and the GeoScapeSE® line of World-Wide visual database products, will continue to be sold under the Quantum3D brand name as before. This new U.S.-based entity will continue to do business using the Quantum3D name, and will be staffed primarily with existing, experienced Quantum3D employees.

Quantum3D Government Systems will be a distinct and separate services-oriented company, selling complete training solutions and services to U.S. and foreign government entities. Quantum3D Government Systems, previously known as CG2 Inc., has a long and successful track record of delivering R&D, Engineering, and Design Services to U.S. Government customers. Going forward, the former CG2 entity will do business under the name "Quantum3D Government Systems."

"With this acquisition, we expect better access to technological developments as they happen in Silicon Valley and elsewhere in the USA, and further leveraging these technologies for HAVELSAN's products," said HAVELSAN Chairman of the Board Yuksel OZTEKIN. "At the same time, with Quantum3D being a 100% U.S. entity and recognized worldwide brand, we believe this will only generate a stronger marketing presence worldwide for the combined company with HAVELSAN," added General Manager & CEO A. Hamdi ATALAY.

"Quantum3D has a long, rich history in innovating and creating industry leading simulation technologies and solutions," said Pratish Shah, President & CEO of Quantum3D. "Under our new owner HAVELSAN, the Quantum3D team looks to accelerate our innovation and development to lead the industry with our award-winning MANTIS Image Generator and aggressively expand into air, ground, maritime and maintenance training platforms and services market."

About Quantum3D and Quantum3D Government Systems

Quantum3D, Inc. is a leading developer and provider of simulation and training products as well as the technology that drives them. Quantum3D delivers key components for use in a wide range of training markets - flight simulation; land and other vehicle training; synthetic environments and construction tools; sensor simulation; maintenance training, and a variety of augmented-reality applications.

Quantum3D Government Systems is a provider of services and complete training solutions tailored specifically for government customers, both U.S. and worldwide. Quantum3D Government Systems draws from a wealth of past experience in delivering on programs to U.S. military organizations, and operates with a broad network of teaming partners to combine best-in-class technologies to solve any system-level challenge.

Quantum3D is headquartered in Milpitas, California, and Quantum3D Government Systems is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Both companies are members of Quantum3D Group, a Delaware corporation which is in turn wholly owned by HAVELSAN, a major global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey.

For more information about Quantum3D and its products, please visit www.quantum3d.com.

For more information about Quantum3D Government Systems, please visit www.cg2.com.

About HAVELSAN

HAVELSAN is a global systems and software company serving the information and defense market around the world. HAVELSAN specializes in the fields of Command Control and Combat Systems, Cyber Security and Information Technologies, Management Information Systems, and Simulation, Training and Test Systems.

Focusing on analysis, design, development and integration of large systems with its expertise, capabilities, synergy, and team spirit, HAVELSAN has embraced a systematic approach to address the ever increasing client demands for large-scale solutions.

HAVELSAN is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey and has offices worldwide. Please visit www.havelsan.com for detailed information about HAVELSAN.

Quantum3D, the Quantum3D logo, Independence, GeoscapeSE and MANTIS are registered trademarks of Quantum3D Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.