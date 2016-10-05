

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), an automotive aftermarket parts provider, announced Wednesday that it has appointed Thomas Okray as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31. Okray will succeed Mike Norona, who will remain with the Company in an advisory role until the end of the year.



Okray, 53, most recently served as Vice President, Finance, Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon, where he was the finance lead overseeing the optimization of key elements of Amazon's Global Fulfillment Network. He joined Amazon in 2015 as Vice President, Finance, North American Operations.



Prior to Amazon, Okray spent the majority of his career at General Motors in a variety of finance and supply chain related roles.



