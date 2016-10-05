sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

745,71 Euro		+2,20
+0,30 %
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
744,83
745,05
13:26
744,78
745,47
13:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC129,90-0,59 %
AMAZON.COM INC745,71+0,30 %