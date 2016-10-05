sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,418 Euro		+0,214
+0,56 %
WKN: 884195 ISIN: US5002551043 Ticker-Symbol: KHP 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,874
39,91
19:29
39,87
39,91
19:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOHLS CORPORATION
KOHLS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOHLS CORPORATION38,418+0,56 %