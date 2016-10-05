

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) Wednesday announced the launch of its mobile payment option, Kohl's Pay.



Kohl's Pay integrates the Kohl's private label credit card, store offers, rewards into the Kohl's mobile application. Kohl's Pay allows the more than 25 million active card holders across the country to pay for their in-store purchases with their Kohl's Charge card directly from their mobile device. Kohl's Pay works on iOS and Android devices.



The Kohl's mobile app has been downloaded more than 14 million times, the company said.



