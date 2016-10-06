

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), a provider of IT, consulting, and business process services, announced Thursday that it has been selected by Future Group, an Indian multi-brand retailer, as a strategic partner to transform its consumer goods business Future Consumer Limited into a connected enterprise.



As part of the engagement, Cognizant will build a platform for Future Consumer to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration, and maximize synergies across all lines of business and corporate functions.



The platform will be built using SAP's S/4HANA business suite. It will enable Future Consume to optimize the supply chain and improve business throughput. Cognizant will also help Future Consume harness digital technologies, including mobile and data analytics, for real-time performance and operational insights to accelerate decision-making, innovation and time-to-market.



