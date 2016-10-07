

SASKATOON (dpa-AFX) - According to SEC filing, Agrium Inc. (AGU.TO, AGU) and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT.TO, POT) shareholders said to hold separate meetings next month to vote on a merger agreement.



Agrium shareholders will meet in Calgary, Alberta on Nov. 3, while Potash investors meet the same day in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.



Last month, Agrium and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan agreed to combine in a merger of equals. Following the close of the transaction, PotashCorp shareholders will own approximately 52 percent of the new company, and Agrium shareholders will own approximately 48 percent on a fully diluted basis. The Arrangement is currently anticipated to be completed in mid-2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX