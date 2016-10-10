

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. is recalling about 959 pounds of ready-to-eat 'Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers' products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.



The product contains wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. The ready-to-eat meat and cheese packaged lunch items were produced on September 21, 2016.



The problem was discovered on October 6, 2016, when the firm received a consumer complaint. There were no illnesses associated with the complaint.



Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



