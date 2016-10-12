

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British brewer and pub operator Marston's Plc (MARS.L) Wednesday, in its year-end trading update, said it expects underlying profit before tax in line with its view, citing good progress it made this year.



The Group also reported underlying growth across all of its pub divisions, and continued better performance from its beer business. In addition, new pub-restaurants, lodges and Revere premium pubs also continued to perform well.



On a like-for-like basis, sales were 2.3 percent ahead in Destination and Premium, and up 2.7 percent in Taverns.



In Brewing, beer brands performed strongly, with own-brand volumes up 13 percent for the year, and profits in line with management expectations.



