

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Kmart, owned by retailer Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD), has issued a recall of its spiral vegetable cutters in Australia over safety concerns.



The product, which has a black plastic body with stainless steel grip, was sold in stores nationwide between July 5, 2015 and September 16, 2016.



Kmart said that due to a manufacturing issue, the blade of the spiral vegetable cutter may break during use. If that happens, blade pieces may become mixed with food, posing an ingestion and laceration hazard.



The company urged consumers to stop using the product immediately and return it to any Kmart store for a full refund.



Kmart advised consumers to contact its customer service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, or visit its website for more information.



Earlier this week, Kmart was in the news for having sold cheap candles in Australia and New Zealand that are prone to overheating and exploding.



A man in Queensland was reportedly hospitalized with serious burns as he tried to stop a $6 vanilla and fig candle from setting his Gold Coast house on fire after it exploded in a bedroom.



Kmart Australia said that while it was committed to the quality and safety of all its products, it could not compensate the man or other angry customers. Instead, the company advised customers to review the safety instructions for the products as a precaution.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX