

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Dutch digital security provider Gemalto (GTOFF.PK, GTOMY.PK) announced Monday that it is collaborating with Alibaba Group (BABA) to provide connectivity and security for YunOS - developed by Alibaba.



YunOS is a cloud-based, data and services oriented Internet of Things or IoT operating system, widely integrated into IoT devices, as well as chips and sensors across industries.



Under the deal, Gemalto would provide its Allynis Trusted Service Hub that allows easy provisioning of security sensitive applications throughout the identity lifecycle management.



The company said the alliance extends YunOS' vision of a uniform identity framework for disparate IoT applications.



According to Gartner, by 2020, there will be 20.8 billion IoT devices in use, generating a $3.49 trillion market. The YunOS had acquired 70 million smartphone users and over 100 million smart terminals by May this year.



Zhang ChunHui, Alibaba OS Business Group President, said, 'The YunOS is not merely about connecting things, it connecting everything by credible perception, reliable connectivity, and efficient circulation of services. By being a one-stop IoT security solutions provider and a long-time trusted partner, Gemalto has the right credentials and is an ideal fit to fulfil our YunOS vision.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX