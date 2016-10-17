

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) said it will reduce the calorie count of its beverages as part of its new 2025 sustainability agenda that will offer healthier food and beverage choices in response to changing consumer and societal needs.



PepsiCo has set several goals for 2025 with focus on three core priorities, such as helping to improve health and well-being of consumers through the products it sells, protecting the planet by reducing the company's carbon footprint, and empowering people around the world.



According to PepsiCo, at least two-thirds of the company's global beverage portfolio volume will have 100 calories or fewer from added sugars per 12-ounce serving by 2025. The company will increase its focus on zero- and lower-calorie products.



In addition, at least three-quarters of PepsiCo's global foods portfolio volume will not exceed 1.1 grams of saturated fat per 100 calories, and also will not exceed 1.3 milligrams of sodium per calorie.



Further, PepsiCo is aiming for 15 percent improvement in water efficiency of its direct agricultural supply chain in high water-risk areas by 2025, thus saving the equivalent of total water used in the company's manufacturing operations.



PepsiCo said it is seeking a 20 percent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions across the company's value chain, including its agricultural supply, by 2030. The company also plans to achieve zero waste to landfill across its direct operations by 2025.



In partnership with PepsiCo Foundation, the food and beverage giant plans to invest $100 million to support initiatives that are expected to benefit at least 12.5 million women and girls around the world.



PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi said, 'We have mapped our plans against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and we believe the steps we are taking will help lift PepsiCo to even greater heights in the years ahead.'



PepsiCo noted that by 2025, the rate of sales growth of what the company refers to as Everyday Nutrition products will outpace the rate of sales growth in the balance of the company's portfolio. Everyday Nutrition products include those that deliver whole grains, fruits and vegetables, dairy, protein and hydration.



PepsiCo has already been pushing its low-calorie offerings amid slowing sales and as consumers turn increasingly health-conscious. The company relaunched Diet Pepsi with aspartame in U.S. stores in September and has re-branded its Pepsi Max soda as Pepsi Zero Sugar, without any changes in recipe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX