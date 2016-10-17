

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $70.47 million, or $0.92 per share. This was up from $69.36 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $530.36 million. This was up from $503.79 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $70.47 Mln. vs. $69.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $530.36 Mln vs. $503.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 - $0.94 Full year EPS guidance: $3.72 - $3.74



