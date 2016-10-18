

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quantenna Communications, Inc., a provider of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions, announced that it expects to launch the initial public offering of its common stock on October 17, 2016. The offering is for 6.7 million shares at an initial price range of $14.00 to $16.00 per share.



The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1.005 million additional shares. Quantenna has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'QTNA.'



Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint bookrunners for the transaction. Needham & Company, William Blair, and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.



