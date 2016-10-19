

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) said that on October 17, 2016, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share of class A common stock, payable on December 6, 2016, to all holders of record as of November 18, 2016.



In addition, the Company announced that on October 17, 2016, its board of directors approved the record date for the Company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on January 31, 2017. The Company's class A common stockholders at the close of business on December 2, 2016, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the 2017 Annual Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX