

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - Linear Technology Corp.(LLTC) announced that its stockholders approved the merger agreement under which Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will acquire Linear Technology. Stockholders also approved the election of the seven Linear Technology directors that were nominated for election and other proposals relating to the transaction.



Approximately 99% of voting LLTC stockholders cast their votes in favor of the proposal to approve the merger agreement, representing approximately 79% of LLTC's outstanding common stock as of the record date for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



The parties continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2017, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



