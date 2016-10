HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Halliburton (HAL) have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Wednesday after an early move to the upside. Halliburton is currently up by 5.6 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a year.



The jump by Halliburton comes after the oil service giant reported an unexpected third quarter profit but on revenues that came in below analyst estimates.



