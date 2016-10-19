

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has warned his fellow Republicans against using materials unearthed by WikiLeaks to attack Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.



In a statement on Wednesday, Rubio cautioned that while Democrats are being hacked today, the GOP could be the next target.



'As our intelligence agencies have said, these leaks are an effort by a foreign government to interfere with our electoral process, and I will not indulge it,' Rubio said.



He added, 'Further, I want to warn my fellow Republicans who may want to capitalize politically on these leaks: Today it is the Democrats. Tomorrow it could be us.'



Rubio, who is running for re-election against Rep. Patrick Murphy, D-Fla., said he would not discuss any issue that has become public solely on the basis of WikiLeaks.



Meanwhile, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has repeatedly used the WikiLeaks emails to attack Clinton and has argued that the revelations are not getting enough media attention.



