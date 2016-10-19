

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hillary Clinton could become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona in twenty years, according to the results of a new Arizona Republic/Morrison/Cronkite News poll.



The poll found that 39 percent of likely Arizona voters back Clinton, while 34 percent support Republican rival Donald Trump.



Another 6 percent of likely voters favor Libertarian Gary Johnson and less than 1 percent intends to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.



However, nearly 21 percent of likely Arizona voters remain undecided, suggesting the race remains up for grabs less than three weeks before Election Day.



Clinton would be the first Democrat to win Arizona since her husband President Bill Clinton's successful run for re-election in 1996.



Before Bill Clinton carried the Grand Canyon State, no Democrat had won Arizona since President Harry Truman in 1948.



Clinton has recently dispatched a number of high-profile surrogates to Arizona, and her campaign announced Monday it is spending more than $2 million on advertising in the state.



The survey of 713 likely Arizona voters was conducted October 10th through 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.



(Photo: Lorie Shaull)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX