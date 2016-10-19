

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $110.14 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $94.10 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $254.15 million. This was up from $240.29 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $110.14 Mln. vs. $94.10 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $254.15 Mln vs. $240.29 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.72 Full year EPS guidance: $2.91 - $2.93



