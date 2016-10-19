

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Clearstream Banking S.A., a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK), said certain judgment creditors of Iran and Bank Markazi filed a complaint naming Iran, Bank Markazi and financial intermediaries including Clearstream in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. According to the complaint, in 2012 the plaintiffs obtained a judgment totalling approximately $6.6 billion against Iran and Bank Markazi. The Havlish plaintiffs are seeking to execute upon assets of these defendants and have included claims against Clearstream based on its historical relationship with Bank Markazi as a customer.



Clearstream said it will take all necessary and appropriate measures to vigorously defend itself.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX