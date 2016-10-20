

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Inc. reached an agreement with CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) to carry the broadcast network on its soon-to-be-launched web TV service, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal made CBS the first major TV network to sign on to the new TV service, which will be housed on Google's YouTube platform and is likely to premiere in early 2017.



Google also is near an accord to distribute channels owned by 21st Century Fox and is in advanced talks with Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal and Walt Disney Co.. 21st Century Fox and News Corp share common ownership, the Journal reported.



Google is looking to offer a 'skinny' bundle of live TV channels with a price in the range of $25 to $40 a month, the report said.



