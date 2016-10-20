

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $86.70 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $79.43 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $354.64 million. This was up from $335.62 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $86.70 Mln. vs. $79.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $354.64 Mln vs. $335.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



