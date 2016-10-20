

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $138.23 million, or $0.48 per share. This was up from $120.31 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $561.40 million. This was down from $562.51 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $138.23 Mln. vs. $120.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $561.40 Mln vs. $562.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $520 - $560 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX