

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $12 million, or $0.03 per share. This was up from $3 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $651 million. This was down from $749 million last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $12 Mln. vs. $3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 300% -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 200% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $651 Mln vs. $749 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.1%



