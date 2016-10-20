

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Car maker Hyundai is recalling about 63,000 midsize cars in the U.S. to fix its panoramic glass sunroofs that can become loose while driving.



The recall covers 2015-2016 Sonata Hybrid and 2015-2016 Sonata cars.



The South Korean automaker says the sunroof assembly incorporates a wind deflector at the front of the sunroof to reduce wind noise in the passenger compartment when the sunroof is open. Certain vehicles may have insufficient bonding of the wind deflector anchor plate. If the wind deflector becomes partially detached from its mounting points after the sunroof is opened, it can interfere with the moveable sunroof panel while the sunroof is being closed. The tempered glass sunroof panel can detach from the sunroof assembly due to interference with the wind deflector, or if the customer tries to force the sunroof panel closed.



The company says it has no reports of accidents or injuries due to the problem. But Hyundai had several reports of detached sunroofs in the U.S. Dealers will repair the wind deflector anchor plate at no cost to customers.



