

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) has rejected criminal charges by Brazilian prosecutors filed against the company and its current and former employees in relation to last year's fatal Samarco dam disaster, which killed 19 people.



BHP Billiton Brasil said it will defend the charges against the company, and fully support each of the Affected Individuals in their defence of the charges against them.



BHP Billiton Brasil said, 'We are yet to receive formal notification of these proceedings.'



Brazilian prosecutors have charged 26 people in connection with the Samarco mine disaster. Of those charged, 21 have been accused of qualified homicide. They include several Brazilians, two Americans, a South African, an Australian, a Briton and a French man. The accused were employed at the time by the companies involved - Brazil's Samarco and Vale, and BHP Billiton.



