

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Office and eBay have teamed up to bring the eBay Valet Drop-Off Program to more than 1,600 FedEx Office retail stores, making it easier for consumers to sell items online and earn money.



According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, the average household has more than 50 extra or unused items worth more than $3,000, if sold on eBay.



The eBay Valet Drop-Off Program is designed to make selling items as simple as possible. Customers bring their items to the nearest participating FedEx Office location. Once in the store, trained FedEx Office team members can help set up an eBay account from an in-store tablet or log in to an existing account. They will then vet items to ensure they can be sold on eBay.



FedEx Office then packs and ships items to the nearest eBay Valet processing center where they will be listed and sold. Once the item sells, customers receive payment via PayPal, with updates and notifications throughout the process.



Top-selling items include smart phones and tablets, small appliances, golf clubs, designer handbags, shoes and more. At FedEx Office, customers can ship almost anything. Lots of larger, unique items have been shipped, listed and sold, such as bicycles, musical instruments and drum sets. Customers can earn up to 80 percent of the earnings of their item's final selling price. Earnings are deposited into the customer's PayPal account approximately one week after the buyer pays.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX