sprite-preloader
Freitag, 21.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,389 Euro		-3,034
-10,31 %
WKN: 916529 ISIN: US2786421030 Ticker-Symbol: EBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EBAY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,367
26,632
20.10.
26,51
26,58
20.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EBAY INC
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EBAY INC26,389-10,31 %
FEDEX CORPORATION154,90-0,01 %