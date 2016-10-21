

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) released a profit for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $457 million, or $0.91 per share. This was down from $519 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.23 billion. This was up from $2.06 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $457 Mln. vs. $519 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $2.23 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%



