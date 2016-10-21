

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Alere Inc. (ALR) said that its shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced merger with Abbott Laboratories (ABT). In a final count of the voting results, over 98% of votes cast at a special meeting voted in favor of the merger, representing 77% of all outstanding Alere shares as of the August 26, 2016 record date.



Upon closing of the merger, Alere shareholders will receive $56 per common share in cash, and Alere will become a subsidiary of Abbott. The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.



