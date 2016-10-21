

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Donald Trump refusing to commit to accepting the results of the upcoming presidential election, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll found that nearly a quarter of the Republican nominee's supporters think he should challenge the results if Democratic rival Hillary Clinton wins.



Twenty-four percent of Trump supporters said the losing candidate should challenge the election results, although 49 percent said the losing candidate should accept the results. Another 26 percent said they don't know or have no opinion.



Trump supporters are far more likely to say the losing candidate should challenge the results, as the vast majority of registered voters said the results should be accepted.



The poll found that 68 percent of registered voters think the losing candidate should accept the election results, while just 14 percent said the losing candidate should challenge the results.



Morning Consult Managing Editor Cameron Easley noted the sentiment among Trump supporters is very likely tied to what they perceive to be a 'rigged' election that could be stolen from their candidate.



A Morning Consult poll conducted last week found that 81 percent of Trump supporters agree the election could be 'stolen' from the real estate tycoon as a result of widespread voter fraud, including 40 percent that strongly agree.



Trump seemed to make light of the controversy over his refusal to commit to accepting the election results at a rally in Ohio on Thursday, suggesting to supporters he will accept the results as long as he is victorious.



'I would like to promise and pledge, to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States, that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election - if I win,' Trump said.



Trump went on to argue it would be premature to commit to accepting the results on election night due to the potential for voter fraud.



Citing reports Democrats paid operatives to incite violence at his rallies, Trump declared Hillary Clinton's campaign is prepared to do anything to win.



'Of course, I would accept a clear election result, but I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result, right?' Trump said.



He added, 'And always, I will follow and abide by all of the rules and traditions of all of the many candidates who have come before me. Always.'



Trump pointed to the contested 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore as proof it would be unwise to agree to concede the race in advance.



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,598 registered voters was conducted October 19th and 20th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.



