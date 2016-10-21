

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence improved for a second straight month in October to its highest level in three months, preliminary data from European Commission showed Friday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -8 from -8.2 in September. The latest reading was the strongest since July, when the score was -7.9.



Meanwhile, consumer confidence was broadly unchanged in the EU with the index shedding a modest 0.1 points to reach -6.5.



The final reading for both regions will be released along with the overall economic sentiment data on October 28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX