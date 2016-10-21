

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Less than three weeks before Election Day, the results of a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll show Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are virtually tied in Georgia.



The poll showed Trump with a slim 44 percent to 42 percent lead over Clinton among likely Georgia voters, with the two-point gap well within the margin of error.



Libertarian Gary Johnson comes in a distant third at 9 percent, while 4 percent of likely Georgia voters remain undecided.



Other recent Georgia polls showed Trump with a more substantial lead, suggesting the real estate tycoon has been hurt by the recording of his lewd comments about women as well as allegations of sexual misconduct.



Fifty-eight percent of likely Georgia voters said Trump's treatment of women is a legitimate issue in the presidential election.



The poll showed a significant gender gap, as Trump has a 50 percent to 35 percent lead among women and Clinton has a 48 percent to 37 percent advantage among women.



Clinton benefits a substantial advantage among black voters, as 89 percent support the former Secretary of State compared to just 3 percent that back Trump.



A Democratic presidential candidate has not won Georgia since former President Bill Clinton was first elected in 1992.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey of 839 likely Georgia voters was conducted by Abt SRBI from October 17th through 20th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX