

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Friday, hanging onto solid weekly gains in the absence of first-tier economic data.



Dec. gold gains 20 cents to settle at $1,267.70/oz for the session.



Gold was up 1% this week, improving from a recent 4-month low near $1,250 an ounce.



Data showing rising U.S. inflation helped gold futures rebound, but a stronger dollar put a cap on the advance.



The buck rallied after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted that ECB policy makers may extend their bond-buying program beyond March.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams gives keynote address at the Federal Home Loan Bank's 2016 Member Conference, in San Francisco, with Q&A at 2.30 pm ET.



