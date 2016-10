DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Time Warner (TWX) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Friday, with the entertainment giant surging up by 8.2 percent. Time Warner reached a fourteen-year high earlier in the session.



Time Warner spiked higher after the Wall Street Journal reported AT&T (T) is in advanced talks to acquire the company, with a deal potentially happening as early as this weekend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX