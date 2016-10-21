

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employees of Facebook, the world's largest social network, reportedly considered to censor hate posts from US Presidential candidate Donald Trump, however, the matter was resolved by CEO Mark Zuckerberg intervention.



According to The Wall Street Journal, some Facebook employees accused certain posts of Trump on Facebook, like the call to ban all Muslims from entering the U.S., promoted hate speech, which violated the website's regulations.



However, Zuckerberg intervened in to the matter and deemed 'it would be inappropriate to censor the candidate,' the report says.



'When we review reports of content that may violate our policies, we take context into consideration,' a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider. 'That context can include the value of political discourse. Many people are voicing opinions about this particular content and it has become an important part of the conversation around who the next U.S. president will be. For those reasons, we are carefully reviewing each report and surrounding context relating to this content on a case by case basis.'



Many employees across the company have voiced their complaints on Facebook's internal messaging service and Zuckerberg for bending the site's rules for Trump, with some event threatening to quit the company.



